Paula A. Price Sells 750 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $264.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.60 and its 200 day moving average is $283.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

