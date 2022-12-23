PFG Advisors Acquires 376 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.