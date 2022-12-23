PFG Advisors Acquires 903 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

