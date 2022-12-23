PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

