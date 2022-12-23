PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.