PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

LOW stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

