PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.