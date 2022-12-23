PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 19,706 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 252,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

