PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

