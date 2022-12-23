PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.