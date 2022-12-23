PFG Advisors Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

