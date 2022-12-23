PFG Advisors Has $659,000 Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.16% of Fidus Investment worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 93.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

