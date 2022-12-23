PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

