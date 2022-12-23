PFG Advisors Invests $546,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

