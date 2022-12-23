PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

