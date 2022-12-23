PFG Advisors Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $90.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

