PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $333.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average of $291.81. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.