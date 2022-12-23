PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $110.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
