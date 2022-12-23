PFG Advisors Purchases 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $479.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $343.78 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.03.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

