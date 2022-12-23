PFG Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $370,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $186.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.80.

