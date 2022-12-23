PFG Advisors Sells 414 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

