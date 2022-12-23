PFG Advisors Sells 64 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $365.31 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

