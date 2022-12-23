PFG Advisors Takes $395,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

