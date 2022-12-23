PFG Advisors Takes $411,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,689,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $169.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.79 and a 12-month high of $212.71.

