Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings Sells 9,643 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

