Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings Sells 9,643 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.