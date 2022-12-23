Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $184,181.30 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

