Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CFO Sells $184,181.30 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
PLRX opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
