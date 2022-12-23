Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.76 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

