Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,212 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

