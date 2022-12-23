Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $59,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 66.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

