Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

PCOR stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,944,306. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

