ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.75. 127,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,280,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,267,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

