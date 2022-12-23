Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

