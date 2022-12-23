PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,331 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,038 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.