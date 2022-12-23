Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Sells $403,884.80 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.1 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

