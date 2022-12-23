Raymond James Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $260.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average is $342.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.