Raymond James Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $260.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day moving average is $342.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

