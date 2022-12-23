Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,014.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

