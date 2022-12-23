Retirement Planning Group Acquires 787 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 9,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.66.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.