Retirement Planning Group Buys 3,089 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 322,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

