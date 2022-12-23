Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 46.6% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

