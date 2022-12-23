Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 654 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNG shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.
FLEX LNG Price Performance
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.
FLEX LNG Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEX LNG (FLNG)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.