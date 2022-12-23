Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 169,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 124,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

