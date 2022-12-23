Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.97 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $350.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

