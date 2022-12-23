Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VEEV opened at $163.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $264.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
