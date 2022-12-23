Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $208.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

