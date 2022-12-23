Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

