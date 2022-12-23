Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of NiSource by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NiSource by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,021,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 1,440,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE NI opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

