Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $157.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

