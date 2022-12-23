Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $311,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.0 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

