Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $336,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,126 shares of company stock worth $14,520,536 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Trading Down 0.5 %

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

RMD stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $264.31. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

