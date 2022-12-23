Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

